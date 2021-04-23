Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

