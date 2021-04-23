Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

