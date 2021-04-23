Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Willdan Group worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

