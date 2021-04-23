Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

