Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $330.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

