Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$12.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

