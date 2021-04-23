Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$43.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

