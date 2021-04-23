Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 307,603 shares.The stock last traded at $37.79 and had previously closed at $38.50.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

