SuperCom (SPCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Get SuperCom alerts:

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.