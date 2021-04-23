Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 8.4%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 13,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $15,404,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.