Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $38,718.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $58.73 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of 734.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.