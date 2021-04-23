Susquehanna Upgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Truist cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 192.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

