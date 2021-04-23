Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOVF. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

