Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 11,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
