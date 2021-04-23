Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 11,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

