Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.56 billion and the highest is $12.60 billion. Sysco posted sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $50.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.42 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.03 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

SYY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. 1,893,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.