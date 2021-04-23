T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.24. 33,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

