Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.65 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

