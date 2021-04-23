Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,290 shares.The stock last traded at $27.16 and had previously closed at $27.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

