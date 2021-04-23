Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
