Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

