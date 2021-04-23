Taylor Wealth Management Partners Invests $1.38 Million in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Akoustis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

