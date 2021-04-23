Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 680 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

RCM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 9,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 290.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

