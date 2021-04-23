Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 61,107 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 61,107 shares during the quarter. Cryoport accounts for 3.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 4,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

