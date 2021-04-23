TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.01 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

