TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.53.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 9,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

