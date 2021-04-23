Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 272,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

