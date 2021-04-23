Telemus Capital LLC Buys 745 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

FTV stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

