Telemus Capital LLC Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,874.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

