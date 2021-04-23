Telemus Capital LLC Sells 668 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.30 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

