Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,082 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16.

