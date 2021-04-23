Tellor (TRB) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $97.16 million and approximately $137.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.78 or 0.00126195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00673918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.39 or 0.08120060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

