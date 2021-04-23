Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.11

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 14392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,085 shares of company stock worth $9,736,979 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

