Terracoin (TRC) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $513,073.99 and $202.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $786.96 or 0.01589117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00480310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001299 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

