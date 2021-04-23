Tesco’s (TSCDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

