Texas Instruments Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

