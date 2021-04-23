Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.