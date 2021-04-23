The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

BK opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

