The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.44.

SAM traded down $9.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,246.00. 126,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,032.21. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $394.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,319.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,072.23.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.