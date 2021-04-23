The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCHW stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

