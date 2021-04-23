The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $4.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $17.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 304,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

