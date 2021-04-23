The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 272,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.