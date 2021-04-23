The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,982,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.