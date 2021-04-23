The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

KO opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

