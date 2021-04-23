The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $314.84 and last traded at $313.75, with a volume of 6907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.05 and its 200 day moving average is $262.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

