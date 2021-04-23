The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

