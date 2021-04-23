The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.