The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $330.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

