The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 2,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $962,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

