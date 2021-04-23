The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $497.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.22% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.