The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 77,403,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

